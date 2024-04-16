Iran to allow India access to crew of seized ship

New Delhi: Iran will allow Indian government’s representatives to meet the Indian crew of the cargo vessel that Tehran seized on Saturday amid escalating hostilities with Israel.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the announcement during a call with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Sunday night following Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards airdropped on MSC Aries about 80km off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and seized the vessel along with its 25 crew members.

The Portuguese-flagged ship is linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.