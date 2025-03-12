Live
- JSW Steel, Tata Steel drag Nifty Metal as US tariffs on steel and aluminum take effect
- MP presents Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget, up 15 pc from FY24
- Mangaluru Christians to Hold Grand Pilgrimage Walk to Mark 2025 Years of Christ’s Birth
- Nestlé India unveils KITKAT® Professional Spread: An innovative addition to culinary creations
- Amazon India partners with Youth4Jobs to provide e-commerce market access for women with disabilities
- Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L&T Switchgear) Redefines ‘Industrial Automation’
- Strengthening people-to-people ties: India, Mauritius ink 8 MoUs to bolster strategic, economic relations
- Yamaha Launches India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle in the 150cc Category: 2025 ‘FZ-S Fi Hybrid’
- Google Pixel 10: Expected Release Date, Features, Specifications & More
- YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy served notices over various cases
Just In
IRCTC rolls out Bharat Gaurav train
New Delhi/Patna: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) announced the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Train to promote rail...
New Delhi/Patna: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) announced the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Train to promote rail tourism.
The initiative will offer a special 33 per cent discount for the passengers on travel costs.
The journey will start on March 27, 2025, and the train will depart from Bettiah station under the Samastipur Railway Division.
The major boarding stations on this train will be Sugauli, Raxaul, Bairginia, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Pataliputra, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.
This budget-friendly train will take pilgrims to major religious destinations at a low cost. The idea is to provide a quality experience for pilgrims and boost rail tourism under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative. The railway officials have finalised well-planned routes and services for devotees.
“It is a perfect chance for travellers to explore India’s rich spiritual heritage. It is a divine journey at an affordable price,” said Rajesh Kumar, Joint General Manager, of IRCTC.
The Bharat Gaurav Train, launched under IRCTC’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ scheme, will take passengers on a spiritual pilgrimage across major religious destinations in South India.
As per the route, the pilgrims will visit Tirupati for Shri Balaji Darshan, Rameswaram for Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple, Madurai for Meenakshi Amman Temple, Kanyakumari to see Kanyakumari Temple and Vivekananda Rock, and Srisailam to see Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga.
The journey will start on March 27, 2025, and will end on April 7, 2025, at Samastipur railway station. The Indian railway has fixed economy class (Sleeper) – Rs 22,520/person and Comfort Class (3 AC) – Rs 38,310/person.