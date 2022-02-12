IRCTC to resume cooked food in trains from Feb 14

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday decided to resume cooked meals on all trains by February 14. The service was stopped last year owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

As of January, cooked food services were restored in 80% of trains. Ready-to-eat meals, however, will also continue to be served on demand. Due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown, e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020.

In August last year, IRCTC started ready-to-eat meal service. Cooked food services were restored in 80% of trains in January this year.

IRCTC had started e-catering service in the year 2014 whereby passengers could order an array of food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains.