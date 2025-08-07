'Irresponsible and shameless': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's poll fraud allegations

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the people of the country by calling the party's election victory a “fraud” and said the voters will continue to reject the Congress for such “irresponsible and shameless” character and conduct.

The ruling party said that Gandhi has made allegations against the Election Commission out of “frustration and anger” because people are not giving their mandate to the Congress.

This came after Gandhi claimed before the media here that an analysis of the voter data pertaining to a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka showed that elections were rigged by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP to help the saffron party “steal” votes and win the seat in 2024 general elections.

There is a huge “criminal fraud” being perpetrated across the country by the Election Commission and the “party in power”, the Congress leader charged, in an apparent reference to the BJP.

Condemning the Congress leader’s remarks, BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, has made irresponsible and shameless comments.”

He has called the Election Commission a fraud, crossing all limits of “shamelessness”, the BJP leader charged.

“Narendra Modiji has been winning elections since 2015, and you (Rahul Gandhi) are calling that also a fraud. You are insulting the people of the country who voted for Modiji for his work, honesty and progress of the country under his leadership,” Prasad told reporters at the Parliament House complex.

“You keep roaming across the country to get bail in defamation cases and you call somebody a fraud. I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi for his utterances. His is irresponsible and does not know what to speak even about the constitutional body,” the senior BJP leader added.

Prasad said that Gandhi has made such allegations against the EC out of “frustration and anger” because people are not giving their mandate to the Congress and will continue to do so after his brazen allegations against the poll panel.

“People will not vote for you (Congress) due to your such behaviour, character and conduct,” he said.