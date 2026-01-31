It felt like a dream come true, says Brinda after meeting PM

Berhampur: BrindaRani Panda, a Class 9 student of a public school in Berhampur, said she felt like her dream came true after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ninth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, held at New Delhi. Brinda, daughter of a police officer, was the only student from the State who got the opportunity to engage in the discussion with the Prime Minister on exam tips, along with 36 other students from different parts of the country.

“I felt like a dream came true when I met the Prime Minister,” she recalled her experience. Brinda said she greeted the Prime Minister with Jai Jagannath. He immediately responded the same and inquired about her home State. During the session, she posed a question to Modi in writing regarding time management before the exam. “To my surprise, the Prime Minister grasped the essence of my query and provided a detailed response to my question, which I will follow for the rest of my life,” she said. “He (PM) has advised me to prepare a list of important works on a priority basis for the next day before going to bed. Accordingly, perform the tasks the next day and evaluate the performance of the day before going to bed and prepare the tasks for the next day,” she said.

Modi has explained very well within five minutes to her query, the girl student said. Brinda was selected to participate in the programme after applying online and asked questions about the skills in demand in future, which would help generate employment and economic growth.

Brinda is also one of the Super 100 winners of Project Veer Gatha, jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Defence. She was given a cash award of Rs 10,000, a medal and a certificate as an award in the ceremony at New Delhi, after her painting about great Indian warriors who sacrificed their lives for the nation, was selected in the secondary stage (classes 9 and 10) in a function held at New Delhi on the same day. A K Mishra, her school principal said, “We are very happy as Brinda is the only student from the State to win an award in Veer Gatha in the secondary stage and to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha.” After visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan and attending the Republic Day parade in Kartyaba Path on January 26, she returned to her hometown Berhampur.