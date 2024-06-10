It is people's PMO and not Modi's: Prime Minister's message after taking charge

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the staffers of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) soon after taking charge of office on Monday, laid down the government’s goals and objectives in his third term.

PM Modi said that 10 years ago, the PMO was perceived as a 'power centre' but that was never the case under his watch.

"The PMO should be the people's PMO, and it cannot be Modi's PMO," PM Modi told the gathering, adding that today, this was being seen a 'catalytic agent'.

"Ten years ago, the PMO was seen a power centre, a very big power centre. It should never become a power centre. We have taken multiple steps since 2024 to expand its reach and make it work like catalytic agent."

PM Modi further said that his only goal is 'nation first' and the only motivation is 'Viksit Bharat'.

Emphasising the government's focus and resolve on taking forward the Viskit Bharat dream, he also sought the support of all stakeholders.

"My every moment is for my country," he said while outlining his priorities to work 24x7 till 2047.

He stated that his election victory was a stamp of approval for all the government employees, including the civil servants who worked tirelessly in the past 10 years.

PM Modi also told the PMO staff that his resolve was to get bigger targets than those achieved in the last 10 years, a reaffirmation of his earlier claims that this was just a trailer, and the real development was yet to come.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi was given a warm reception at the PMO office with staffers lining up at the entrance and through the corridor leading to PM's office.

PM Modi with folded hands thanked them all for warm welcome and also took his first decision, clearing the release of 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.