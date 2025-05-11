It’s 12 years on, yet the Art is ageless

Thereare a few traits which make one more focused, more acceptable and widely yet invisibly worthy in life. Even God is believed to have said that if we are not living for others then we are not living at all.

Now, forgiveness is understood to be a major weapon against odds, a smile is one of the most strongest elements to disarm someone or any and, the Art of Giving (that connotes also living for others) is construed as a means for the larger outreach to the needy or the most wanting entities living with us.

Somehow, the concept of Art of Giving that was pioneered in India by the KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta on May 17, 2013 hardly requires any elaboration as the Art itself transcends any definition.

It is an awe-inspiring philosophy that neither expects any recognition nor notes of accolade.

Like the wearer knows where the shoe pinches, likewise the end beneficiaries know how someone’s will to give or Art of Giving smoothens their throbbing nerves; those get relieved by the balms of compassion channelised by a self-less endeavour.

In this effort, the numbers are beyond any measure and unfathomable. Dr Samanta-founded Kalinga Institute of Social Service (KISS) is itself a robust illustration of Giving.

There may be any parallel or no parallel when over 40,000 boys and girls hailing from a very deprived section enjoy the nectar of Art of Giving made possible through an exemplary benevolence that is rare among the rarest. And this has been going on since the conception of Art of Giving and the number of the end recipients goes beyond any arithmetical count. Or that is the tip of the iceberg when yardsticks appear superfluous. Now it would not be an exaggeration if one says that the roots of this Art has spread at an all-encompassing manner all over the country and beyond even laterally, vertically and horizontally.

It is just an essence that is neither visible nor overt. It (Art of Giving) simply generates a feel good atmosphere which heals million wounds caused by deprivation and social disparity.

While talking to this author in person, Dr Samanta only said that “the God charts the destiny of all and I or anyone are mere carriers of His will and Art of Giving is a precept that has no boundaries”. He goes on “this Art of Giving is so transcendent that there is no calculus to measure it”.

In a world which is so breathless in race of individual pursuits that often we cease to think that the needs and sufferings outnumber the entire population of it, Dr Samanta prefigures.