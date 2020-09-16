It’s a dream come true for Dr Vishnuvardhan’s family

Mysuru : More than a decade after veteran Sandalwood actor Dr Vishnuvardhan's demise, his family's wish and dream is being realised.

His wife and senior actor Dr Bharathi Vishnuvarshan is happy that a memorial at Dr Vishnuvardhan's hometown Mysuru is at last coming true. The foundation stone for his memorial was finally laid virtually by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurapppa at Haalaalu village near Mysuru on Tuesday.

Around Rs 11 crore was allotted for the memorial in 2010-11 state budget. The government had given five acres of land at Survey No 8 at Haalaalu village in Mysuru taluk in Mysuru district. Architects of M9 Design studio are designing the memorial. There will be a photo gallery, an auditorium and statue of Dr Vishnuvardhan.

Dr Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, her son-in-law and actor Anirudh and others attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. Vishnuvardhan had passed away due to heart attack on December 30, 2009. He was cremated at Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru. On the alleged involvement of Sandalwood actors in drug racket, Anirudh said young actors must follow the example of senior actors and they should set a model for the youth.