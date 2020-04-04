J & K: Two Terrorists Killed In Kulgam Encounter

Two terrorists were reportedly killed in Kulgam in South Kashmir by security forces in an encounter which began in the early hours of Saturday. Two more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The security forces are believed to have launched an intensive combing operation after receiving reliable inputs from the state Police. During the ensuing exchange of fire, to terrorists have been neutralised according to media reports. Further details are awaited, following which this story will be updated.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, most cases of terrorism have emanated out of South Kashmir and have been effectively neutralised.

Security forces have ensured that terrorists do not carry out any subversive activities. Many militants have been neutralised since August, while several infiltration attempts of terrorists from across the border have been pushed back.

The Centre had scrapped Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. The Union government bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Three former chief ministers of the erstwhile state, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were detained during this time. The father and son duo were released recently.