Jain Monk Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress Spokesperson Responds

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate responded to a video featuring Jain monk Ramnik Muni Ji Maharaj, where he praised Rahul Gandhi for his 4000-km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and commended him as a wise individual. In the video, the monk expressed that his perception of Rahul Gandhi changed after witnessing his dedication during the yatra, stating that he used to believe Gandhi was indifferent to the struggles of the common man. The monk recounted an incident during the yatra where an elderly man approached Gandhi, touching his feet in reverence, and remarked on Gandhi's humility and wisdom.





"राहुल गांधी जी की तपस्या और विचारधारा देखकर मेरे विचार बदल गए। क्या स्तिथप्रज्ञ आदमी है! ये भारत को बदल कर रख देगा।"



- रमणीक मुनि जी महाराज@RahulGandhi नहीं बदले हैं - वो हमेशा से ऐसे ही थे - करोड़ों रुपये खर्च करके उनकी छवि को बिगाड़ने की साज़िश अब ध्वस्त हो गई.



आख़िर… pic.twitter.com/FR6itmC6Sb — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) July 16, 2023





In response to the Jain monk's statement, Supriya Shrinate tweeted that Rahul Gandhi has always possessed such qualities, implying that attempts to tarnish his image with substantial monetary investments have failed. She rhetorically questioned the effectiveness of hiding the truth and compared Rahul Gandhi's journey to a tapasya (spiritual discipline) that he underwent from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, expanding everyone's limits and demonstrating the resilience of the Indian people.

Rahul Gandhi himself referred to the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a tapasya, explaining that the term encompasses generating heat and self-reflection rather than Western concepts of sacrifice or patience. He highlighted how the march instills warmth and facilitates introspection, leading to a deeper understanding of the extraordinary resilience of Indians.