Jain Monk Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress Spokesperson Responds
- Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate reacts to a video where Jain monk Ramnik Muni Ji Maharaj commends Rahul Gandhi for his 4000-km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and acknowledges his wisdom.
- Shrinate highlights that Gandhi's dedication during the yatra has changed perceptions, while questioning attempts to tarnish his image.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate responded to a video featuring Jain monk Ramnik Muni Ji Maharaj, where he praised Rahul Gandhi for his 4000-km-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and commended him as a wise individual. In the video, the monk expressed that his perception of Rahul Gandhi changed after witnessing his dedication during the yatra, stating that he used to believe Gandhi was indifferent to the struggles of the common man. The monk recounted an incident during the yatra where an elderly man approached Gandhi, touching his feet in reverence, and remarked on Gandhi's humility and wisdom.
In response to the Jain monk's statement, Supriya Shrinate tweeted that Rahul Gandhi has always possessed such qualities, implying that attempts to tarnish his image with substantial monetary investments have failed. She rhetorically questioned the effectiveness of hiding the truth and compared Rahul Gandhi's journey to a tapasya (spiritual discipline) that he underwent from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, expanding everyone's limits and demonstrating the resilience of the Indian people.
Rahul Gandhi himself referred to the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a tapasya, explaining that the term encompasses generating heat and self-reflection rather than Western concepts of sacrifice or patience. He highlighted how the march instills warmth and facilitates introspection, leading to a deeper understanding of the extraordinary resilience of Indians.