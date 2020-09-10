Jaipur blasts : Judge who gave death sentence fears for life

Jaipur : Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma, who pronounced the death sentence for four convicts in the Jaipur serial blasts case, recently wrote a letter to DGP Bhupendra Singh, asking him to extend his security cover fearing threats to his family and him.

In the letter, retired judge Sharma quoted intelligence reports and said that the terrorist groups can extract revenge from his family and him. "Also officials said that my security is being removed. I request you to continue the security cover given to me in the context," he said

The retired judge further said that liquor bottles had been thrown at him and some motorcycle-borne suspects had been seen near his residence. "These terrorist groups are quite dangerous and can do anything.

They have also been seen clicking pictures of my place." Sharma also quoted the case of Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo who pronounced the death sentence for terrorist Maqbool Bhat in 1984. He was later killed by terrorists on October 2, 1989. Sharma further said his only fault was that he had punished the terrorists with death sentences.

He said these terrorists were related to the ISI and were working with sleeper cells of the organisation. Jaipur witnessed serial blasts on May 13, 2008, in which more than 80 people died and 250 were injured.