Jaipur: Narendra Modi plans to bring fresh leadership in Raj said Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Jaipur : Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering bringing fresh leadership in Rajasthan so that the state becomes a partner in his mission of ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Rathore, who has been fielded by the BJP from Jaipur’s Jhotwara assembly seat, said Modi has started a report card politics in the country. Polling on all the 200 seats will be held on November 25 and the results will be announced on December 3. The BJP has issued the first list of 41 candidates which has seven MPs including Rathore.

“PM Modi is thinking of bringing fresh leadership in Rajasthan and that is because Rajasthan has been a backward state for so many years. Rajasthan should become a partner in the Amrit Kaal mission of the prime minister and should lead in that way. Youths here who are capable should move forward with the country. We want that,” he told PTI. Rathore also reacted to the protest in the constituency in support of former MLA Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, saying the BJP is the only party that gives everybody an opportunity to move forward.

“Maybe someone got an opportunity today and someone else will get tomorrow.” Shekhawat, considered a close confidant of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, was expecting a ticket from the Jhotwara seat. But when the BJP fielded Rathore from there, his supporters held a demonstration at the party office demanding ticket to Shekhawat. Rathore, a former Olympian who joined politics in 2013 after taking retirement from the Indian Army, said he will remain focussed on the challenge immediately in front of him and the task given by the party.

