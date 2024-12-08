External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar justifies India's oil trade with Russia while highlighting India's diplomatic efforts to encourage negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's significant oil imports from Russia while addressing global concerns at the Doha Forum. Speaking at the panel on 'Conflict Resolution in a New Era', he challenged critics by asking if they could offer India a better alternative to meet its energy needs.

Russia has emerged as India's primary crude oil supplier, providing over 35% of the country's imports. When questioned about these purchases, Jaishankar responded directly: "I get oil, yes. It's not necessarily cheap. Do you have a better deal?"

Beyond energy policy, Jaishankar emphasized India's active role in promoting diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He noted a shifting global perspective toward negotiation rather than continued conflict, though he clarified that India isn't proposing a formal peace plan. Instead, the country maintains transparent communications with both sides, facilitating dialogue through multiple channels.

The minister highlighted India's diplomatic approach through high-level engagements, including discussions with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine earlier this year, where he reinforced India's commitment to peaceful resolution.

While President Zelenskyy has urged India to take a firmer stance supporting Ukraine rather than maintaining a balanced position, India continues its approach of encouraging dialogue while maintaining its strategic interests. The conflict, ongoing since February 2022, has resulted in significant casualties, with reports indicating over 7,000 deaths according to the Action on Armed Violence organization.

Through these diplomatic efforts, India positions itself as a potential bridge between conflicting parties while defending its national interests in energy security. Jaishankar's statements reflect India's nuanced approach to balancing international relationships during complex global conflicts.