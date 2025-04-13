Jajpur youth wins Rs 3 cr in online game

Jajpur: In a stunning stroke of luck, a youth from Jajpur district won a whopping Rs 3 crore and an SUV by playing an online fantasy cricket game. The 25-year-old Anil Tarai, a resident of Arakhapada village under Dharmasala block in the district, created his own 11-member cricket team on the My11Circle app during the ongoing IPL season. Anil, who supports his father in fish vending, was introduced to the app by a friend of his village and decided to try his luck.

According to sources, Anil created a team on the app and started playing. After playing on the app for just four days, Anil received a call from the My11Circle on Thursday night wherein he was informed that he had won the mega prize.

To his utter surprise, Rs 3 crore was credited to his wallet by 1 am the same night. Along with the cash prize, he also won a brand-new Mahindra Thar SUV. By investing a mere Rs 49, his selected team secured him a prize of Rs 3 crore as well as the SUV vehicle.

Anil is overjoyed since receiving the call from the My11Circle team that his team secured the grand prize. “I can’t believe it. It’s like a dream come true for me,” said a visibly amazed Anil. Anil said he got inspiration seeing some of his friends playing the My11 Circle game on their mobiles at the village club. “Being inspired by their playing, I decided to play it on my mobile. Accordingly, I invested a mere Rs 49 for the app, selected a team and played. To my utter surprise, I won the mega prize just after playing four days,” he said.

This unexpected windfall marks a dramatic change from his routine work as a daily wage labourer. The news spread quickly through the village, and locals gathered at Anil’s house to congratulate him on Friday. His family and neighbours are thrilled with the unexpected turn of events.