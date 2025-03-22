Jal Jeevan Mission: Jal Sahelis work to end water scarcity in MP's Chhatarpur

The Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, long plagued by chronic water shortages, is witnessing a remarkable turnaround under the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission.'

Women in Chhatarpur district, who once walked miles to fetch water, are now leading a water conservation revolution through the 'Jal Saheli' initiative, bringing relief to nearly 500 villages.

'Jal Sahelis' are women-led groups formed in 2005 in Madhogarh village, actively involved in water resource management and conservation. Their approach includes reviving dried-up water bodies by strategically using sacks filled with silt to create makeshift dams.

Their efforts have replenished groundwater, making water available for drinking, irrigation, and even fish farming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, lauded the Jal Sahelis of Raipura village and Chhatarpur district for constructing a large pond that boosted groundwater levels. He also praised women who revived a drying pond and used the extracted silt to cultivate fruit-bearing trees on barren land.

Speaking to IANS, Girija Rajput, a Jal Saheli, said, "Since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission and Har Ghar Nal Yojana, we are relieved of water scarcity. PM Modi's mention of our efforts in 'Mann Ki Baat' encouraged us greatly, and we are thankful to him."

Jal Sahelis, a 1,000-member-strong group, operates across 200 villages in seven districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Women aged 18 to 70 hold meetings with local panchayat bodies to devise water conservation strategies.

Their relentless efforts have turned around villages like Kutora and Devpur, where agriculture had suffered due to severe water shortages.

Jal Saheli Parvati Prajapati shared with IANS, "At first, we were hesitant, but after receiving training, we successfully provided tap connections in over 15–20 villages. We also educate people about water conservation."

"Almost every household now has a tap connection, thanks to the government's initiatives, and several villages are free from water scarcity," she added.

Another Jal Saheli, Pratima, emphasised how the initiative has changed lives.

"Women used to walk for hours to fetch water, but thanks to 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana', they now save time and effort. This was all possible because of PM Modi," she told IANS.

She also highlighted their work in creating reservoirs to ensure water availability during scorching summers, benefiting both people and animals.

Over 500 villages and more than 3,000 people have benefited from the 'Jal Sahelis' water conservation efforts, they said.

The initiative has not only solved water problems but also empowered women, giving them opportunities to interact with dignitaries and earn government recognition for their contributions.

Rachna Rajput, another Jal Saheli, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the initiative.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "We used sack binding to store water and distribute it. In my village alone, over 300 people have benefited... We also work to clean rivers and prevent pollution."

Rajni, another Jal Saheli, echoed similar sentiments, thanking PM Modi for an initiative that has empowered women while solving the region's water crisis.

"We are saving water and tackling scarcity, ensuring a better future for all," she told IANS.