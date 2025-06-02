Jamia Millia faculty, scholar win US award for research on Indian knowledge system

A research team comprising faculty members and a research scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been awarded the reputed "Constructed Environment International Award for Excellence" by the Common Ground Research Networks based in the US, an official said on Monday.

The JMI official said the award is an annual global honour that recognises outstanding research publications in the field of constructed environment.

The research, conducted by Ripu Daman Singh, Ph.D. Scholar under the supervision of Prof. Nisar Khan and Prof. Hina Zia from the Department of Architecture decoded the proportioning system employed in the design of the famous Khalsa College in the city of Amritsar, said the JMI in a statement.

“Through primary study and architectural documentation, the study expounded that the proportions used in the design of the building were derived from the Indian traditional carpentry, rather than the Western proportions,” it said.

The research has also been appreciated for highlighting the contribution of Bhai Ram Singh, an Indian-origin carpenter-turned-architect, who, due to his traditional Indian knowledge and skills, rose to prominence during the British rule, at a time when European architects held a dominant position, it said.

The research proved that Bhai Ram Singh was a multi-talented architect who, apart from designing buildings, was equally versatile in the interiors, furniture, hardware and signage.

“Bhai Ram Singh was one of the few Indian origin architects during British rule who were invited to design projects in the United Kingdom,” it said.

The research team's work is a significant contribution to discovering the lost Indian Knowledge Systems being used in architecture. It also shifts the discourse about the contribution of Indian origin architects during the colonial period, said the university.

This award is a testament to the team's dedication to uncovering India's architectural heritage and showcasing the significance of Indian Knowledge Systems in shaping built environments, said the JMI statement.

The prestigious award is part of the Common Ground Research Networks' initiative to promote innovative research and knowledge sharing in the field. Notably, it is the first time that Indian researchers have won this award in its history of 15 years, said Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI.