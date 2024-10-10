  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Jamia Millia Islamia announces vacant seats

Jamia Millia Islamia announces vacant seats
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday issued a notice regarding vacant seats in several programmes for the academic year 2024-2025.According...

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday issued a notice regarding vacant seats in several programmes for the academic year 2024-2025.According to the notice, the candidates who have not yet registered can apply online for the programmes under consideration by October 10. "The candidates who have not been admitted so far and wish to be admitted must register their willingness online till October 10," the notice said.

The programmes under consideration include Mathematics, B.Voc in Solar Energy, M.Sc. in Virology, B.Sc. in Aeronautics, M.Tech. in Computer and Information Security, M.Sc. in Biophysics, M.Tech. in Nanotechnology, and a Diploma in Unani Medicine (Self-Finance), it stated. Additionally, there are 52 programmes in priority for consideration, it said. The list of selected candidates will be released on October 14, the university said. The candidates will need to complete the admission formalities by October 16, the notification read.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick