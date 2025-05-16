Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces Eliminate Six Terrorists in Two Major Operations

In a significant counter-terrorism effort, Indian security forces have neutralized six terrorists in two separate operations in South Kashmir. The operations, conducted by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), targeted militants affiliated with Pakistan-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF).

The first operation took place in the Keller area of Shopian district, where three militants were killed. Among the deceased was Shahid Kuttay, a top commander of TRF. The second operation occurred in the Pulwama district, resulting in the elimination of three more terrorists. Arms and ammunition, including assault rifles, were recovered from both sites.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, stated that these operations were part of a strategic review following recent terrorist activities in the region. He emphasized that the intensified focus on operations aims to dismantle terror networks and ensure the safety of civilians.

These developments come amid heightened tensions following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in 26 civilian casualties. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Additionally, India has submitted evidence to the United Nations, seeking to designate TRF as a terrorist organization.

The recent operations underscore India's commitment to countering terrorism and maintaining peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.