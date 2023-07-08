Live
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides
Highlights
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remain closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday due to multiple landslides, officials said.
"NH-44, Mughal Road and SSG Road are blocked due two landslides. People are advised not to travel till clearance," the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.
Clearance work is currently underway, it added.
The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting he land-locked valley with the rest of the country.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.
