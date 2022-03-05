  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed
x

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthyal, officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar: The Jammu Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Panthyal, officials said on Saturday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones. People are requested not to travel on Jmu-Sgr NHW till the clearance work is completed," police said.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X