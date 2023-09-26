Live
Janak Ram slams Nitish-Tejashwi government for atrocities on Dalits
Patna: After the brutal assault on a Dalit woman in Patna’s Mosimpur village on Saturday, former minister and BJP leader Janak Ram claimed that the uncle-nephew government of Bihar was committing atrocities on Dalits.
“Atrocities on Dalits have increased in Bihar under the government of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. The system has completely failed here. This is not just in Patna but it is the same situation in the entire state,” Janak Ram said.
“Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav got votes in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar but failed to bring justice to Dalits. Bihar is heading towards Jungle Raj again. The way the situation is panning out in Bihar, I also feel frightened,” Janak Ram said.
A Dalit woman of Mosimpur village under Khusrupur police station was kidnapped by Pramod Singh. As per the victim, Pramod Singh took her to his house and his men stripped her and assaulted her.
She also claimed that Pramod Singh’s son Anshu Singh urinated on her.
She somehow escaped and reached home and her relatives alerted the police.
The victim had borrowed Rs 1,500 on interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and as per her, she had returned the money with interest. The accused was demanding more interest from her, which she refused to give.
As Pramod was harassing her and threatening to parade her naked in public, she lodged a complaint at Khusrupur police station.
Following her complaint, the cops asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station and he went there for questioning on Saturday.
The accused, after returning home, reached the house of the victim late in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his men.
Reacting to a question whether Nitish Kumar would join the NDA, Janak Ram said: “All doors of the NDA are closed for him. Whatever he does, he will not get an entry in NDA.”