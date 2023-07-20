Japanese PM's adviser calls on Sitharaman, discusses women's empowerment issues

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met the special adviser to the Japanese prime minister, Mori Masako, and exchanged views on issues related to women's economic empowerment.

"Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, Ms. @morimasakosangi called on Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman, in New Delhi, today. They exchanged views on issues related to women's #EconomicParticipation and #empowerment," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

During the meeting, Sitharaman highlighted the significance of women's right to economic equality and equal opportunities for inclusive and sustainable development.

She also mentioned various initiatives of the government for social, cultural, political and economic development and empowerment of women in India.