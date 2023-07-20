Live
- Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s
- What do green flags in relationships look like?
- BJP protests against Govt, Speaker move: Complaint to Governor
- Taking care of gut health through the monsoons
- 'Economy Meals' at affordable rates for General Coach Railway Passengers
- Nita Ambani looks elegant as ever in a black Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree at the Met Museum in New York
- Japanese PM's adviser calls on Sitharaman, discusses women's empowerment issues
- Dunzo faces legal notices by FB, Nilenso over unpaid dues of Rs 4 crore
- Heavy rains - Telangana Government is on high alert
- AP govt. to move court against Pawan Kalyan comments on Volunteers
Japanese PM's adviser calls on Sitharaman, discusses women's empowerment issues
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met the special adviser to the Japanese prime minister, Mori Masako, and exchanged views on issues related to women's economic empowerment.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met the special adviser to the Japanese prime minister, Mori Masako, and exchanged views on issues related to women's economic empowerment.
"Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, Ms. @morimasakosangi called on Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman, in New Delhi, today. They exchanged views on issues related to women's #EconomicParticipation and #empowerment," the Finance Ministry tweeted.
During the meeting, Sitharaman highlighted the significance of women's right to economic equality and equal opportunities for inclusive and sustainable development.
She also mentioned various initiatives of the government for social, cultural, political and economic development and empowerment of women in India.