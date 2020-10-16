Javadekar attacks Paswan, calls LJP a vote-cutter

New Delhi: The BJP has finally come out in the open to lash out at the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), its ally at the Centre, with the Bihar election heating up in which BJP ally JD (U) is pitted against the LJP in a direct contest.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Chirag Paswan is in fact "trying to mislead people" and called the LJP a "vote-cutter".

"Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar. Now he is trying to mislead people by taking names of senior BJP leaders," Javadekar alleged while addressing the media on Friday.

Javadekar added that the BJP does not have "any B or C or D team". He went on to say that Chirag Paswan's LJP, which decided to go solo in the state, will be reduced to a "vote-cutter party".

The LJP has been locked in an acrimonious war of words with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with its ally reportedly upset about the BJP not attacking the LJP.

The Union minister exhibited confidence that the NDA will get a three-fourth majority in the upcoming election.

The BJP is contesting on 121 of the total 243 seats in Bihar and ally Janata Dal (United) on 122 seats.

The JD (U) and the BJP were expected to accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Vikassheel Insaan Party respectively, from its quota of seats.

On October 7, the BJP had allocated 11 seats to the Vikassheel Insaan Party from its quota.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.