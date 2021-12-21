Jaya Bachchan loses cool in Parliament

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in Parliament and lashed out at BJP MPs, saying that "their bad days would begin soon". This comes hours after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate.

Jaya Bachchan claimed personal comments were passed on the floor of the House. "I don't wanna make any personal comment on anyone. What happened was very unfortunate and they should not have spoken the way they did," Jaya Bachchan said later. Participating in the debate on NDPS (Amendment) Bill, Bachchan chose to raise the issue of the 12 suspended Opposition members and said Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, himself used to protest in the Well of the House. This evoked a sharp reaction from the BJP members.

"I don't want to thank you because I don't know whether I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting...or today when you are sitting in the chair," she said when called to speak on the bill. Objecting to her remarks, Rakesh Sinha (BJP) said she was casting aspersions on the chair. But Jaya Bachchan continued her speech and lamented that at a time when the country is facing several important issues, the House has allocated 3-4 hours for a debate on rectifying a "clerical error" in the bill. Amid the din, she alleged that personal remarks were made against her and sought protection from the chair. "I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair, you don't belong to any party, sir," she said. "How can they make personal remarks in the House...Aap logon kay buraey din aayengay (Your bad days will come soon), I curse you," she said. While the remarks claimed by Jaya Bachchan as "personal" could not be heard in the noise, Rajya Sabha was adjourned following the verbal spat.