Live
- Australia: Man shot dead in Sydney
- Pawan Kalyan Speaks on Political Plans for Naga Babu, Dismisses Legacy Politics
- 'Wrong decision': Gavaskar, BCCI vice-president slam Jaiswal's controversial dismissal at MCG
- Cybercrime Surge in Hyderabad: Rising Fraud and Digital Arrest Scams
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Meet Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad
- From grandma’s wisdom to modern care: Oral health traditions across India
- BBMP appeals to people of Bengaluru to get e-Khata
- Dil Raju Meets Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Ahead of 'Game Changer' Pre-Release Event in Vijayawada
- Workers stir: Transport deptto hold crucial meeting today
- High Court Extends Interim Orders in Sajjala Bhargav Quash Petitions Case
Just In
JE dies after bee attack
An official died on Sunday after a swarm of bees attacked him out-side his residence in Mayurbhanj district, police said.
Baripada : An official died on Sunday after a swarm of bees attacked him out-side his residence in Mayurbhanj district, police said. Biswanath Murmu, employed with the Rural Development department as Junior Engineer, breathed his last on way to hospital.
“He was attacked by a swarm of bees in front of his residence in Mahuldiha area on Sunday morning following which he fainted. He died on the way to the government hospital,” said Suchindra Mahalik, the inspector in-charge of Rairangpur Town police station. The bees came in large numbers from a nearby hive and attacked him without any provocation, the officer said. The police have registered a case of unnatu-ral death and sent the body for post-mortem. Mayurbhanj, known for its di-verse forests and wildlife, occasionally experiences such incidents, Mahalik said.