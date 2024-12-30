  • Menu
JE dies after bee attack

JE dies after bee attack
An official died on Sunday after a swarm of bees attacked him out-side his residence in Mayurbhanj district, police said.

Baripada : An official died on Sunday after a swarm of bees attacked him out-side his residence in Mayurbhanj district, police said. Biswanath Murmu, employed with the Rural Development department as Junior Engineer, breathed his last on way to hospital.

“He was attacked by a swarm of bees in front of his residence in Mahuldiha area on Sunday morning following which he fainted. He died on the way to the government hospital,” said Suchindra Mahalik, the inspector in-charge of Rairangpur Town police station. The bees came in large numbers from a nearby hive and attacked him without any provocation, the officer said. The police have registered a case of unnatu-ral death and sent the body for post-mortem. Mayurbhanj, known for its di-verse forests and wildlife, occasionally experiences such incidents, Mahalik said.

sidekick