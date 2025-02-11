Jharkhand Board exams begin, nearly 8 lakh students appear across 1,297 centres

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) commenced its matriculation and intermediate examinations on Tuesday, with 7.83 lakh students appearing for the exams across the state.

The council has assured a strict, malpractice-free examination environment, with CCTV surveillance at all centres, monitored from a central control room at JAC’s headquarters. Control rooms have also been set up at district headquarters.

A total of 1,297 centres have been designated for the matriculation examination, while the intermediate exams are being conducted at 789 centres.

There are as many as 4,33,890 candidates for the Matriculation exams and 3,50,138 candidates for the Intermediate exams.

JAC Chairman Natwa Hansda, who recently took charge, said that any irregularities during the examination process would be dealt with strict action immediately.

On Tuesday, the matriculation exam began with IIT and other vocational subjects in the first shift from 9:45 a.m., while the second shift, from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., was allocated for vocational subjects across all three intermediate faculties.

Students have been granted an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper.

The exams will continue until March 3, followed by practical examinations from March 4 at respective schools.

To ensure smooth conduct, authorities have deployed magistrates and police personnel at all examination centres. Flying squads have been constituted in each district, and senior officials -- including Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and District Education Officers -- will conduct surprise inspections.

Additionally, prohibitory orders have been enforced within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres. To prevent any unfair means, photocopy, printing, and cyber cafe shops around the centres have been ordered to remain closed during the examination period.

The evaluation will be based on 50 marks for subjective questions, 30 marks for objective questions, and 20 marks for internal assessment or practical exams, officials said.