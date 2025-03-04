Jharsuguda ‘Best Emerging Hockey Dist’

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda district was declared as the “Best Emerging Hockey District” based on a survey conducted by the Hockey Odisha committee. The district was recognised for its exceptional efforts in promoting hockey and nurturing talented players. Acknowledging this achievement, Jharsuguda’s representatives Jeevan Mohanty, Ashwini Pandey and Reena Rashmi Tirkey were presented a certificate and a cash reward of `50,000.

At the annual general meeting of Hockey Odisha held at the conference hall of Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, Hockey Odisha president Dilip Tirkey unveiled a special souvenir published by Hockey Odisha. He praised Jharsuguda for setting an exemplary standard in development of hockey and urged other districts to follow its model.

The meeting also discussed the creation of new posts in Hockey Odisha, approval of various competitions and upcoming hockey events. The meeting was attended by officials from 30 district hockey associations and delegates from 12 sports institutions. Members from different districts shared their insights and suggestions for furthering the growth of hockey in Odisha.