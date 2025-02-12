Jio Brings Back Its Most Budget-Friendly Monthly Recharge Plan at Rs 189

Jio’s most affordable monthly recharge plan is back! Priced at Rs 189, this plan is available exclusively through the MyJio app and provides 28 days of validity. It offers 2GB of data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS, and a subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

While this plan isn’t new, it was discontinued after TRAI introduced call-only plans, but it has now returned. It can be found under the “Affordable Packs” section in the MyJio app and is perfect for anyone looking for a low-cost plan with basic data benefits.

Unlike Jio’s Rs 1,748 and Rs 448 voice-only plans, which don’t come with data, this plan gives you essential data for browsing and online activities. Even if you use up the 2GB data, you can purchase additional data packs as needed, making it flexible for users who may need extra data.

This plan is ideal for students or anyone who uses Jio as a secondary SIM or already has a broadband connection at home but wants to keep their mobile recharge costs low.