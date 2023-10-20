J&K announces 24 hours 'Traffic Dry Day' on NH-44

Live
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has announced 24 hours ‘Traffic Dry Day’, to carry necessary repair works at Dhalwas by NHAI, an official statement said on Friday.
The statement said than an advisory issued by SSP, Traffic National Highway, in this regard reads that in reference to Public Works (R&B) Departments communication and necessary order issued by District Magistrate Ramban, there will be 24 Hours ‘Traffic Dry Day’ on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), beginning at 12:00 AM on the night of October 21st/22nd 2023, in view of the road repair work to be carried out at Dhalwas by NHAI.
The Advisory further reads that in light of the aforesaid order of District Magistrate Ramban, people are requested to adhere to the traffic advisory and No LMV /HMV (Except medical emergency vehicles) will be allowed to ply on NH-44 between Navyuga Tunnel-Nashri Tunnel and Vice-Versa from 12:00 AM on 21st October-2023 till 12:00 AM on 22nd October-2023.