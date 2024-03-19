J&K: Asia’s largest Tulip garden to open for visitors on March 23

Srinagar: V.K.Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for the opening of Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar.

The meeting attended by officers of the tourism, traffic, floriculture and municipal corporation held threadbare discussion regarding the opening of the garden for visitors, traffic management, parking space, sanitation, cleanliness drive, fixing of potholes, online ticketing and other arrangements.

Asia's Largest Tulip Garden at the foothills of Zabarwan Hills in Srinagar will bloom with 17 lakh flowers of different varieties this year and will be thrown open for visitors on March 23.

Addressing the officers, the Div Com directed the concerned officer of Floriculture to facilitate online ticketing and put QR Code scanning facilities at different locations for the convenience of tourists.

He also enjoined the operation of colorful lights to enhance the visual vibrancy of the place. He directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation to conduct a sanitation and cleanliness drive in the garden besides ensuring the availability of a separate mobile toilet facility.

Further, he directed the concerned officials to repair the potholes on the roads leading to the garden.

The meeting was informed that the department has added 4 Kanals of additional parking space in the garden for the convenience of visitors.