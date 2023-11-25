Live
Just In
J&K authorities announce phased winter vacation in Valley schools
Srinagar: In view of the chilling cold, authorities in Kashmir on Saturday announced phased winter vacations in schools.
An order issued by Director, School Education, Kashmir, said that classes up to Class 8 in government and private schools in the Valley will observe winter vacation from November 28 to February 29, 2024 while Classes 9 to 12 will observe winter vacation from December 11 to February 29, 2024.
Kashmir has been reeling under chilling cold for the last 7 days due to clear night skies.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar city dropped to minus one degree Celsius on Saturday while at other places in the Valley, it dropped down further.
In the absence of heating arrangements in schools and lack of heater-fitted buses, school going children face serious problems during harsh cold in Kashmir and the authorities have no option other than shutting down classes during the winter months.