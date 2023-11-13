J&K DGP reviews security scenario at Kulgam

Jammu : Chairing a joint security review meeting of high-ranking officers of the police, army and CRPF in Kulgam district on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP R.R. Swain stressed on evolving more effective mechanisms to ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace.

"The meeting was held to review the security setup of the district with an aim to discuss the measures to bring and retain peace and to eliminate militancy from its roots," a police statement said. Swain was accompanied by ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar, and IGP (Kashmir Zone) V.K. Birdi.

"Addressing the officers, the DGP J&K stressed upon maintaining the peaceful, secured environment by people-friendly policing. Highlighting the importance of people’s role in the prevailing scenario, the DGP directed the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms to ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace," the statement said.



"He also stressed upon strengthening the mechanisms of sharing intelligence inputs among the stakeholders at different levels," it added.



The DGP said that masters of terror across the border and their puppets in J&K are desperate to disturb the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that cowardly attacks on innocent civilians and forces exhibit the frustration of terror handlers to disrupt peace and order in J&K.



"The DGP directed the officers that the action against terrorists and their sympathisers must continue and all the suspicious elements be kept under proper surveillance so as to thwart their ill designs aimed at disrupting the peaceful atmosphere," the statement said.



"The DGP directed the officers to strengthen and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people in general, and vulnerable sections in particular," it added.

