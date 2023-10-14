  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

J&K DSP, accused of corruption, gets bail

J&K DSP, accused of corruption, gets bail
x
Highlights

A court in Srinagar on Saturday granted interim bail to a J&K Police Deputy Superintendent of Police accused in a corruption case

Srinagar: A court in Srinagar on Saturday granted interim bail to a J&K Police Deputy Superintendent of Police accused in a corruption case.

The special judge, anti-corruption, granted interim bail to DSP Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested on charges of corruption, extortion, and fraud.

Bail was granted to Mushtaq on a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Following his arrest, the government has placed him under suspension.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X