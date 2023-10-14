Live
- Rath Yatra received a grand welcome
- Agarwal Samaj Telangana will be Agrasen Maharaj birth anniversary tomorrow
- Upendra Kushwaha, supporters protest against caste survey in Patna
- Thousands of protesters join pro-Palestine rally in London
- Sitharaman calls for collective action for shared problems of IMF financial committee's member nations
- P20 summit concludes with call for need to resolve conflicts through dialogue
- Akali Dal slams decision not to honour first 'martyr' of Agniveer scheme
- Avoid getting trapped in any provocation during Durga Puja, says Mamata
- Google-backed Adda247 cuts nearly 300 jobs: Report
- Gehlot govt's social media campaign takes hit in last 15 days ahead of Assembly polls
J&K DSP, accused of corruption, gets bail
Srinagar: A court in Srinagar on Saturday granted interim bail to a J&K Police Deputy Superintendent of Police accused in a corruption case.
The special judge, anti-corruption, granted interim bail to DSP Adil Mushtaq, who was arrested on charges of corruption, extortion, and fraud.
Bail was granted to Mushtaq on a surety bond of Rs 50,000.
Following his arrest, the government has placed him under suspension.
