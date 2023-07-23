J&K LG visits Baltal base camp, interacts with Amarnath pilgrims

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal and interacted with the pilgrims, service providers and officials.

LG also reviewed the arrangements related to ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is making significant contribution to tourism, employment generation and revenue. Human spirit soaring to great heights, cultural diversity, and communal harmony is being strengthened and J&K is emerging as a symbol of modern and eternal,” LG said.

He said that the sacred journey is bringing happiness in people’s lives and giving new wings to local aspirations.

LG during review meeting directed for maintaining enthusiasm for excellent service, seamless coordination, effective communication, prompt response to concerns and encourage feedback from pilgrims during the remaining period of Yatra.

He instructed officials to make sure every possible comfort is provided to pilgrims.

He also took appraisal of the security arrangements, Heli operations, facilities like accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, health, availability of fire tenders, parking facilities, awareness and IEC programmes for the yatris.

The meeting also discussed the installation of fences and CCTV cameras enroute and on critical points; regular checking of food quality through mobile testing vans and the preparedness of departments, police, security forces, health and disaster response teams in view of the weather exigencies.