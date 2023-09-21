Live
- DGCA suspends Air India's Flight Safety Chief Rajeev Gupta for one month for certain lapses
- Karnataka CM, Dy CM meet Jal Shakti Minister, inform inability to release Cauvery water to TN
- After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
J&K police arrests DySP on charges of corruption, fraud & extortion
Jammu & Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) on charges of corruption, extortion and fraud here.
Official sources said that a team of police had searched the residence of Dy. SP, Sheikh Aadil Mushtaq in Srinagar two days back.
"To evade arrest he had jumped out of the house. During searches of a laptop, some incriminating documents, electronic devices etc were recovered from his residence.
"An FIR was lodged against the officer in Nowgam police station and he has been arrested today", the sources said.
A SIT formed under SP south will investigate the case keeping in view its possible serious ramifications, they added.
