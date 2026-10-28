J&K Police intensifies crackdown on regulated materials

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that it has intensified inspections of regulated materials across various districts.

Officials said police have intensified inspections of businesses dealing in regulated and potentially sensitive materials across several districts, with checks targeting fertiliser, chemical, pesticide and hardware shops, besides other commercial establishments, to prevent unauthorised sale or misuse of such items.

In Baramulla district, police inspected hardware shops, pesticide outlets and car dealerships in Pattan, verifying licences, permits and mandatory records. All inspected establishments were found compliant with the applicable regulations.

In Reasi, police inspected 62 shops dealing in fertilisers, chemicals and other regulated materials, scrutinising stock details and sale registers. Shopkeepers were directed to maintain proper records and install CCTV cameras. Inspections of medical shops, SIM vendors and online service providers were also reported.

In Bandipora, police conducted checks on SIM-card vendors at Ajas and fertiliser outlets falling under Police Station Aragam and Police Post Sumlar, directing businesses to maintain accurate records and strengthen surveillance.

In Ramban, police inspected shops dealing in fertilisers, seeds and explosive materials to verify stocks, licences and other records and prevent unauthorised sale or diversion of regulated items.

The inspections form part of preventive security measures aimed at strengthening oversight of sensitive commercial supplies and identifying possible violations before materials can be diverted for unlawful purposes.

During inspection, police checked stocks, licences and relevant records maintained by the establishments. The exercise was aimed at preventing the misuse of regulated materials and ensuring their lawful handling and storage.

Police said the inspection was part of preventive measures being undertaken to maintain public safety and law and order during festive celebrations.

Shopkeepers and dealers were advised to adhere to applicable laws and cooperate with the authorities during inspections.

Inspecting identity verification protocols for customers making large or unusual purchases of sensitive items was carried out.

Inspections are meant to ensure proper and secure storage conditions to prevent theft, accidents, or misuse.