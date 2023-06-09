Live
J&K Police rescue 250 tourists stuck in Kashmir's Affarwat
Highlights
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have rescued at least 250 tourists, who were stuck in the Affarwat mountains after the Gulmarg Gondola car operations in North Kashmir's Baramulla district developed a technical fault, officials said on Friday.
"Baramulla Police rescues nearly 250 tourists from Gondola Phase II Affarwat Gulmarg who went for Gondola ride and while on return due to technical glitches in cable car operations they got stuck."
The two phase Gondola ride is a favourite for the tourists in Gulmarg.
The tourists appreciated the efforts of the police for their successful efforts in rescuing them.
