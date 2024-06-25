JK SI paper leak mastermind held

Jammu: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested the alleged mastermind of the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment exam paper leak case as part of a money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

Yatin Yadav, a suspected tout, was arrested in Jammu under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) sub-inspector recruitment exam was held on March 27, 2022. The ED case stems from a CBI FIR and charge sheet.