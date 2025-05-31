J&K woman doc accuses AAP MLA of abuse

Jammu: The J&K Police said on Friday that it has registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Ashraf Malik, for alleged defamation, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman doctor in Doda district.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of an associate professor of the local medical college, in which she alleged that the MLA used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and make abusive, gender biased and derogatory remarks against her. The doctor submitted a complaint at the Doda police station in which she alleged criminal intimidation, gender abuse, and threats to hospital security by the MLA.

“In a series of deeply disturbing instances, Malik has used social media platforms to publicly issue threats and make abusive, gendered, and derogatory remarks against me. Phrases such as ‘ghaseetunga’ (will drag you) and ‘will strip you naked’ have been used openly and maliciously. These are not mere words, these are direct threats to my dignity, safety, and professional integrity as a female doctor serving in a government hospital.