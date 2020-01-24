JLF is for both 'Mann Ki Baat' and 'Kaam Ki Baat': Rajasthan CM

Jaipur : The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is the place where thinkers across the world come and do "Kaam Ki Baat" along with "Mann Ki Baat", said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the annual literary event.

The 68-year-old Congress veteran here took an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. "JLF is the pride of Rajasthan, it has carved a place for itself in the world.

Everyone is in awe of it. I hope the festival will inspire the new generation. It is being talked about across the world. All the literary people discuss this festival, they feel at JLF they will get a chance to say their 'Mann ki baat' as well as 'Kaam ki baat'.

"Today, 'Mann ki baat' is equally important as 'Kaam ki baat'," said Gehlot, who inaugurated the five-day festival. The festival, now in its 13th edition, was also described by Gehlot as "pride of Rajasthan" and "Sahitya Ka Mahakumbh".

During the event, he paid tribute to Rajasthani poet Vijaydan Detha, and unveiled an English translation of the late poet's works -- "Bijji: Timeless Tales from Marwar".

Speaking at the inaugural session, festival co-director and author William Dalrymple told the audience that the JLF has now formally become "the largest literary festival" in the world.