JMM-led coalition govt wins trust vote 47-29

Ranchi: Jharkhand's JMM-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister Champai Soren won the vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday. While 47 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion, 29 legislators opposed it in the 81-member assembly. Independent legislator Saryu Roy abstained.

Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting. The ruling alliance comprises the JMM, Congress and the RJD while it is supported from outside by the lone CPIML(L) legislator. The BJP-led opposition has 26 legislators of the saffron party and three of the AJSU Party.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on Feb 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

According to the Governor, various welfare benefits amounting to Rs 4.23 lakh cro re under direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT modes were delivered since June 2019, among other highlights.

On the other hand, the Opposition TDP staged a walkout protesting against the ruling YSCRP on the issues, including the alleged delay in Polavaram irrigation project.



The TDP legislators expressed their dissatisfaction with the ruling YSRCP government and protested amidst police barricades near the Assembly Hall. TDP expressed its concerns about the non-release of job calendars and the prolonged delay in the completion of the Polavaram project, among other burning issues. The TDP representatives asserted that the state government has failed Andhra Pradesh and there is nothing to be discussed.

Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna lashed out at the state government for allegedly deploying police force to suppress the Opposition.