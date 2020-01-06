JNU attack: Delhi police register FIR after failing to protect students

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered the first FIR on Monday in connection with violence in Jawahar Lal University on Sunday evening.

The FIR has been registered under sections relating to damage of public property damage, and rioting.

Devendra Arya, DCP (South-West) said, " We have taken cognizance of yesterday's matter and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footage will be part of the investigation."

Several students and staff were critically injured after unidentified assailants walked into campus with their faces covered. They came inside the university and attacked the students with rods. 23 students who were admitted to the hospital last night have been discharged. It was also alleged that the doctors who rushed to the university to treat the students were beaten up by the mobs as well.

Security arrangement has been stepped up at the campus with massive deployment of security personnel with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards. Security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block, and other important locations. The entry of outsiders including media has also been restricted.

Delhi Police is likely to transfer the JNU violence case to the crime branch. Police have identified a few of the miscreants who targeted students and teachers on the JNU campus on Sunday night.

A group of masked men and women armed with sticks, rods and acid unleashed violence on the campus on Sunday evening. The masked goons, who allegedly are associated with ABVP, went about the campus, breaking glasses, rampaging through hostels and attacking students and teachers alike.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for over two hours.