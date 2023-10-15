JNU student dies, three injured in bike accident inside campus

New Delhi: A 22-year-old student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here was killed and three others injured after a bike hit two of them inside the campus in the early hours of Sunday, said police.

The accident happened after the KTM bike on which the deceased and his friend were travelling rammed into two pedestrians.

The deceased was identified as Anshu kumar, a native of Bihar's Gaya who was residing at varsity's Satluj Hostel.

The official said that Anshu was pursuing BA 1st year in Russian language at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

According to police, in the early hours of Sunday, information regarding an accident in JNU campus was received from AIIMS Trauma Centre at Vasant Kunj North police station.

On receipt of the information, a police team reached AIIMS Trauma Centre and on inquiry it was known that an accident took place between a bike and two pedestrians near Godavari Bus Stop, JNU.

"Anshu was declared brought dead by the doctors while his friend Vishal kumar (23), also a resident of Gaya is in critical condition," said senior police official, adding that Vishal is not a student of JNU.

"The two pedestrians, Sachin Sharma (25), presently residing at Periyar Hostel, JNU and Mrigank Yadav, also residing at Satluj Hostel, JNU, are undergoing treatment at the hospital," said the official.

"Sachin is pursuing MA in Political Science from JNU and his condition is critical, while Mrigank, MA second year student at the varsity, is now in stable condition," the official said.

The crime and forensic teams have inspected the spot. "A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered," the official added.