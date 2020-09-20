Journalist's bail plea: Didn't commit crime, I'm framed says Rajeev Sharma

New Delhi : Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested under the Official Secrets Act has claimed innocence, telling a Delhi court in his bail plea that he did not commit any crime but framed in a false case. A Patiala House court is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday.

"The applicant is being framed in a false case. The applicant has not committed any offence," Sharma said in his plea filed through advocate Amish Aggarwala. The plea also said that Sharma was taken into custody by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Janakpuri, on September 14. His house was searched by police on September 14 night and "no incriminating evidence was found".

According to the Delhi Police, Sharma was arrested by the Special Cell under the OSA on charge of passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. A Chinese woman and a Nepalese man too have been arrested in the case.

Sharma's bail plea pointed out that he suffers from various medical ailments, including high blood pressure, for over a decade.

"The applicant is about 61 years of age, and is suffering from acute case of sinus, and requires constant treatment through a nebuliser. He has also undergone two surgeries for the same.

Due to the same, he is at high risk to COVID-19... he is also a patient of high blood pressure, and taking medication (Triolmezest) for the same for the past decade," Sharma said in his bail plea. The petitioner said Sharma's family had not been allowed access to him, nor any information regarding the allegations against him furnished.