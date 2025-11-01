Journey of knowledge & peace must never stop: J&K L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Saturday, advised youth that their journey of knowledge and peace must never stop despite hurdles and hardships.

Addressing a seminar in Kashmir University on the centenary celebrations to remember writer, thinker, Bollywood script writer and poet, Rahi Masoom Raza, the L-G said it is the youth who will shape the unity, progress and the vision of the country in the future.

The International Seminar titled, "Rahi ki Virasat" is dedicated to the vision of Rahi Masoom Raza.

Addressing the seminar, L-G sinha said that he is pleased that this seminar has been organised to bring the thoughts and legacy of Rahi Masoom Raza to life, much like the sacred flow from Gangotri to the earth.

"Rahi's centenary year will begin on August 1, 2026. His legacy is not confined to literature or films but represents a deep connection between the Ganga, Indian civilisation and humanity."

"If we remove Rahi from the essence of Ganga and Sanskrit, distortion will enter his legacy. Rahi never compromised with his principles, even during the Emergency. When many in Bollywood remained silent, Rahi Sahab raised his voice," L-G Sinha added.

"His writings inspired the youth to introspect and act with sincerity. He wrote, 'Nayi nasal humari nasal se peeche hai; hamare paas khwab nahi the, inke paas jhoothe khwab hain' and through that he challenged the youth to find purpose beyond illusion."

"Whatever happens, the journey must not stop. The youth have wings, but they must also have strength and discipline to continue the journey of peace and resolve. No one should be allowed to break that spirit," the L-G said.

He noted that in recent years, a new consciousness has awakened across the country and every citizen wants to stand and contribute to 'Viksit Bharat'.

"I appeal to writers, scholars and thinkers to take forward Rahi's legacy, to project the moral and cultural vision of India before the world," L-G Sinha said.

He added that India is now the world's fourth-largest economy and will soon become the third-largest.

"Our traditions have always valued unity and brotherhood, even as some people try to divide us on caste or religion. Such forces must be defeated by the collective will of our youth. And in that context, Rahi Masoom Raza's contribution to Indian culture is timeless."

"Rahi brought the Mahabharata closer to millions, even to those who never read it. His journey is one of truth, compassion and continuity and that journey must never stop," the L-G said.

Although Rahi Masoom Raza was born in 1927 in Ghazipur area of Uttar Pradesh, his reach and popularity among Urdu and Hindi audiences was beyond borders.

He passed away in 1992.