JP Nadda Make A Count Of Changes Came In Country Since BJP Came To Power

JP Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stated that since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government took control at the central level in 2014, there has been a fundamental shift in the governing model and that the nation has "moved from vote bank politics to report card politics."



In addition, he attacked the opposition parties, especially the Congress, for criticising the nation's accomplishments and landmarks, claiming that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are in charge of a "nafrat ka mega shopping mall," reported Hindustan Times

The PM has changed the country's direction and state of affairs for the welfare of the country, according to Nadda, who was addressing at the launch of the book Amritkaal Ki Aur on Monday. The book was edited by Shiwanand Dwivedi and KK Upadhyay.

Aimed at the BJP's detractors, the party president said there was a stark difference between how the nation was run from 2004 to 2014 and how it has grown to become the fifth-largest economy under the leadership of a government that embodies strong leadership and difficult decision-making.

Prior to 2014, according to Him, there was uncertainty over the country's leader, leadership, neeti, and neeyat, and it was ranked among corrupt countries. He claimed that the shift from dynastic politics to meritocracy had altered the political climate in the nation.