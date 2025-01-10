JSW lays stone for Kalyan Mandap

Sambalpur: The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Department of JSW BPSL laid the foundation stone for a Kalyan Mandap at Thelkoloi village on Wednesday fulfilling the community’s need for a facility to host events such as marriages, cultural gatherings and other social functions. The ceremony was attended by Thelkoloi Sarpanch Abanti Nayak, AVP-Civil Mihir Kumar Mishra and Head-CSR of JSW BPSL Vishal Raj.

The Kalyan Mandap will provide space for social and cultural activities, reflecting JSW BPSL’s commitment to community welfare and improving the quality of life in the peripheral villages. Nayak expressed gratitude to the JSW Foundation, highlighting the project’s role in strengthening social bonds. Raj emphasised the initiative’s alignment with JSW BPSL’s mission of sustainable community development.

The villagers and community leaders lauded the JSW Foundation for its efforts in uplifting the region through impactful CSR activities. This project is expected to bring a positive impact on the social fabric of Thelkoloi and surrounding areas.