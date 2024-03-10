Live
Junagadh Municipal Corporation clears illegal encroachment including disputed dargah
Junagadh Municipal Corporation dismantled a controversial dargah near Majevadi Gate, along with other unauthorised religious structures in a night-time operation. The dargah was razed with a substantial support of police to prevent any unrest.
This dargah had previously been at the centre of riotous disturbances following an encroachment removal notice last year.
The operation, which began at around 2 a.m. on Sunday saw the deployment of nearly 1,000 police officers to oversee the removal of the dargah that had illegally expanded over the past two decades. By 5 a.m., the site was completely cleared, and barricades were erected to secure the area during the operation.
This action follows a history of tension surrounding the dargah at Majevadi Gate, where last year, a group responded violently to the Municipal Corporation's notice, resulting in injuries to several police officers and the death of an innocent bystander.
In addition to the dargah, the Junagadh administration also removed other encroachment including the Jalaram temple and the Ramdevpir temple.
This operation is part of a broader initiative by the Gujarat government to tackle illegal constructions, with recent actions including the demolition of unauthorised madrassas in Kutch and illegal bungalows in Jamnagar.