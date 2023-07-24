Live
Justice Vipin Manubhai Pancholi takes oath as Patna HC judge
Patna: Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Vipin Manubhai Pancholi took oath as judge of the Patna High Court on Monday.
A ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan where Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to Justice Pancholi.
He has been appointed as a judge of the Patna High Court following suggestions of the Chief Justice of India.
Earlier, K.V. Chandran had taken the oath as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court in March this year.
He had replaced Justice Sanjay Karol who was transferred to the Supreme Court.
