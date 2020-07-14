Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Uma Bharti in Bhopal

Bhopal: A closed-door meeting between former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took place here on Tuesday.

Scindia reached the state capital on Tuesday morning, and went straight to the residence of Uma Bharti.

The meeting between the two lasted for about 30 minutes.

Both the leaders termed the meeting as normal.

Scindia said he had a hectic schedule when he last visited the place, and now that he is visiting again, after he met Uma Bharti.

And, Bharti in return also remembered her relations with the Scindia family.

The meeting happened two days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allocated portfolios to his ministers, in which Scindia managed to get key departments for his loyalists.